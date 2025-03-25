Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.