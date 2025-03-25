Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

