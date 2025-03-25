Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 157.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.