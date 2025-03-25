Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 247.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

