Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

