Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

