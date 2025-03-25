Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.