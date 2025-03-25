First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Advantage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 466.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.