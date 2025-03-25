Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
