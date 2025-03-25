Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MAYU stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF Company Profile
