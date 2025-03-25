Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 947.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages have commented on UEC. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

