Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $56,000 in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $711,000.

XPND opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

