Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 325 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BST opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $398,037.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.