Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

