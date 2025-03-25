Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,319,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $43,740,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Henry Schein by 365.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,720,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

