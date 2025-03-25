Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,283 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

