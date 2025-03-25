Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,165 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Artivion by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.25 and a beta of 1.79. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $32.33.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

