Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.3 %

FBIN stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

