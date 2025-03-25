Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after acquiring an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $8,540,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.