Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,070 The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

