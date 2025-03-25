Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,007 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DNOW in the third quarter worth $187,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DNOW during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.51. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

