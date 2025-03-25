Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 10,274 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $846,400. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

