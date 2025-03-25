Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 31,808 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,999,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $8,155,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 829,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

