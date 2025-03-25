Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 32.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

