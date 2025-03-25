Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,362 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

