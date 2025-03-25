Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

