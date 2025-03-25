Intech Investment Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2,865.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 964,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 932,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,319,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 625,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,019,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,135,000.
Shares of COGT stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
