Intech Investment Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cannae alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,653,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,605,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cannae by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.17%.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.