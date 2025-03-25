Intech Investment Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

