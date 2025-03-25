Intech Investment Management LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Ingevity Stock Up 2.1 %

Ingevity stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.