Intech Investment Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 475,268 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,044 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

