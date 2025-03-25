Intech Investment Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 647.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $215.10 and a one year high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day moving average of $275.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

