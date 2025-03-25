Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,637,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

