Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

