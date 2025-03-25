Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,289 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

