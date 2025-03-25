Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,525 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everi alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.