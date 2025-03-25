Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,636 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Green Dot worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Green Dot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $427.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,088,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

