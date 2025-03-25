Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,994 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

