Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,989 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 145.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

