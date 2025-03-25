Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,046 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

View Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.