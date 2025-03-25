Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,635 Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HG. Quarry LP increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $229,162.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,594.43. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HG opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

