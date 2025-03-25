Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $254.54.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

