Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,340.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,339.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $853,804. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.