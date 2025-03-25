Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $447,000 Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.