International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

