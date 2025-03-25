iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.