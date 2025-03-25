Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Itron worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $124.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.