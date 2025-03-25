JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

