JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

