Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

